Paris EMS Report for Sept. 19, 2021 Staff Reports Sep 19, 2021

SEP. 16 to SEP. 17
Breathing Problems: 4.
Chest Pain: 6.
Choking: 1.
Convulsions/Seizures: 1.
Falls: 3.
Sick Person: 8.
Stroke/CVA: 2.
Traffic Accident with Injury: 1.
Unconscious/Fainting: 1.
Transfer: 1.
Long Distance Transfer: 2.
Out of Service: 1.
