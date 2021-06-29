JUNE 26 to JUNE 27
Paris Police Department
Quinton Javar Walker, 26: Assault causing bodily injury/family members.
Richard Lee Rerry, 49: Order resetting bond/assault of a family/household member.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Olivia Nicole Fernandez, 30: Public intoxication.
Department of Public Safety
Manual Jose Higuera, 53: Driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 14, bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, second.
