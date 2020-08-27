Boy Scouts Troop 2 is ready for new members, and it is planning a series of recruitment drives to sign local youth up for its program.
Things will work differently this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Dennis Dawson with Troop 2. Normally, recruiting is done in the schools, but this year it will be an outdoor event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris. Anyone in the Red River Valley, from Honey Grove to Clarksville and from Cooper to Hugo, Oklahoma, age 5 to 18 can sign up to join the local Boy Scouts troop.
“In order to make sure we’re doing it with social distancing, we’re going to do it drive-up,” Dawson said.
There will be a few stages parents should expect, including an initial greeting to determine which age group line the family should approach. One station will hand out material about the Boy Scouts while another will explain it to them, Dawson said. There will also be another station where anyone who wants to sign up that evening can do so.
A parent meeting is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Lake Crook.
Calvary United Methodist Church is the charter organization for both the Cub Scouts and Boys Scouts of Troop 2, Dawson said.
