JULY 15 to JULY 20
Assist EMS
July 16
8:15 to 8:26 a.m., 2320 NW Loop 286.
10:46 to 11:17 a.m., 1000 Fitzhugh Ave.
9:54 to 10:17 p.m., 31st Street NE/East Houston Street.
July 17
12:06 to 12:37 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
12:16 to 12:22 p.m., 974 Cedar St.
1:23 to 1:49 p.m., 335 13th St. SW.
2:40 to 3:01 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
3:22 to 3:40 p.m., 1755 Neathery St.
4:15 to 5:32 p.m., 240 Patriot Drive.
7:03 to 7:03 p.m., 3120 Dogwood Lane.
7:04 to 7:28 p.m., 3120 Dogwood Lane.
July 18
2 to 2:48 a.m., 300 NE Loop 286.
3:02 to 3:54 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
3:33 to 3:57 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
1:06 to 1:20 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:15 to 1:36 p.m., 848 4th St. SW.
1:15 to 1:47 p.m., 848 4th St. SW.
3:27 to 3:34 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
9:02 to 9:45 p.m., 5705 Clarksville St.
July 19
4:46 to 5:07 a.m., 13801 FM 79.
2:47 to 2:55 p.m., 5005 FR 195.
July 20
1:24 to 1:49 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
July 17
12:21 to 1:08 a.m., 1120 Cobb Ranch Road.
July 18
4:48 to 5 p.m., 3485 Fargo Drive.
6:54 to 7:12 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
Trash Fire
July 17
1:39 to 2:01 p.m., 790 Jefferson Road.
Grass/Brush Fire
July 16
3:08 to 3:09 p.m., 2200 Highway S.
First Responder
July 16
9:13 to 9:28 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
July 17
1 to 1:16 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
5:36 to 5:52 p.m., 16th Street SE.
6:52 to 7:06 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
8:58 to 9:08 p.m., 860 41st St. SE.
July 18
1:20 to 11:40 a.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
8:59 to 9:12 p.m., 447 Fitzhugh Ave.
July 19
9:13 to 9:31 a.m., 6780 Colier Drive.
11:53 a.m., to 12:10 p.m., 217o Church St.
1:15 to 1:30 p.m., 5220 SE. Loop 286.
5:44 to 5:52 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 16
1:18 to 1:29 p.m., 2700 N. Main St.
July 17
4:24 to 4:51 a.m., 6th Street NE/Tudor Street.
10:45 to 10:51 p.m., 513 CR 24240.
July 18
6:19 to 6:32 p.m., 7939 Highway 82 E.
July 19
9:38 to 9:52 a.m., 7th Street SW.
6:47 to 7:29 p.m., 7th Street SW/W. Sherman Street.
Public Service
July 16
9:01 to 9:50 a.m., 3360 NE Loop 286.
12:06 to 1:03 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
4:34 to 4:57 p.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
6:47 to 7:09 p.m., 3398 Clarksville St.
July 17
9:53 to 10:11 a.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
July 18
2:32 to 2:45 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:30 to 5:41 p.m., 336 8th St. SE.
July 19
4:58 to 5:16 a.m., 115 27th St. NE.
9:38 to 9:52 a.m., 550 Wilburn St.
9:47 to 10:01 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
5:13 to 5:26 p.m., 3250 Bonham St.
10:12 to 10:25 p.m., 835 40th St. SE.
July 20
12:40 to 1:04 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
