SEPT. 22 to SEPT. 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 23
5:29 a.m., 344 W. Houston St.
1:48 to 3:40 p.m., 1845 E. Booth St.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 22
9:37 to 10:20 a.m., 246 20th St. SE.
1:20 to 1:47 p.m., 7000 FR 195.
Sept. 23
2:54 to 2:57 p.m., 4520 Lamar Ave.
7:50 to 8:20 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
8:25 to 8:34 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
8:52 to 9:12 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:56 p.m., to 12:10 a.m., 4020 Brandyn St.
Sept. 24
5:22 to 5:38 a.m., 3402 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 22
1:49 to 2:03 p.m., 1500 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
Sept. 22
6:59 to 7:13 a.m., 690 47th St. SE.
9:18 to 9:28 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
