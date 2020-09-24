Fire and rescue

SEPT. 22 to SEPT. 24

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Sept. 23

5:29 a.m., 344 W. Houston St.

1:48 to 3:40 p.m., 1845 E. Booth St.

First Responder-Paris

Sept. 22

9:37 to 10:20 a.m., 246 20th St. SE.

1:20 to 1:47 p.m., 7000 FR 195.

Sept. 23

2:54 to 2:57 p.m., 4520 Lamar Ave.

7:50 to 8:20 p.m., 2466 FR 137.

8:25 to 8:34 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.

8:52 to 9:12 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.

11:56 p.m., to 12:10 a.m., 4020 Brandyn St.

Sept. 24

5:22 to 5:38 a.m., 3402 Clarksville St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Sept. 22

1:49 to 2:03 p.m., 1500 NE Loop 286.

Public Service

Sept. 22

6:59 to 7:13 a.m., 690 47th St. SE.

9:18 to 9:28 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.

