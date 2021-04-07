Norma June Gibson was born on May 23, 1934, at home in rural Lamar County, to Richard Wheeler and Opal McDougal Wheeler.
She was better known as Honey her entire life because of a quip by her grandfather when he first saw her in the cradle. He said, “Well, isn’t she a honey?”
She attended Lone Star School in Novice back when times were what people of her age called the good old days. Rode a horse to school along with her cousins on some days. The school is long gone now. She went on to attend Paris High School and graduated in the early 50’s.
She married Arthur Gibson on May 31, 1952 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. They lived the Air Force life for four years then settled in Lamar County and eventually Red River County.
Together they raised three children, Pam George, Terrie Shelby and Tommy Gibson.
Lived simply...loved big! He preceded her in death 21 years ago.
During her life she was a stay at home mom part of the time. She worked as a factory worker operating a sewing machine for Hollywood Vassarette for many years. She retired from her job as a sales associate at the jewelry counter in Walmart. Whatever she did she gave 100% and went by the motto, “If it’s worth doing it’s worth doing right.”
Honey is survived by her daughter, Pam George and husband, David, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, daughter, Terrie Shelby and husband, Billy, from Detroit, Texas, son, Tommy Gibson and wife, Tracy, from Sumner, Texas. Also six grandchildren, Brandon Shelby and wife, Jennifer, from Sherman, Texas, Brett Shelby and wife, Ardra, from Tyler, Texas, Alicia Gibson, from Paris, Texas, Rebecca Stanley, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, Joshua Gibson, from Sumner, Texas Justice Iltis and wife, Brittany, from Reno, Texas; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Will Shelby, Charlie Shelby, Nate Shelby, Reagan Shelby, Aaron Lucas, Sullivan Lamb and Cate Iltis.
Honey raised her children in church and most recently placed her membership at Chisum Trails Cowboy Church. Heard her say many times in the last several years, “Your daddy would have loved this church.” What a legacy!
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Chisum Trails Cowboy Church, with the Rev. James McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery with Brandon Shelby, Brett Shelby, Joshua Gibson, Justice Iltis, Billy Shelby and Jimmy Melton serving as pallbearers. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
For those desiring to donate to a charitable cause in memory of Mrs. Gibson in lieu of flowers, please include this link https:giving.younglife.org/s. To keep the donation in Lamar County enter Area TX35.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.