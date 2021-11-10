Ethan Smith, left, and Ethan Palmer carry the flags Nov. 11, 2020, at the college’s Veterans Day ceremony. Students and community members turned out to honor local veterans and thank them for their service.
Paris Junior College will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday in the DeShong Chapel and the nearby Veterans Memorial.
Each year, the college hosts the ceremony to mark the day and honor Paris Junior College students lost to war.
During the ceremony, “In Flander’s Field,” family remembrances are shared, and the names of students who lost their lives in World War II, Korea and Vietnam are read as the bells in the DeShong Chapel carillon toll. Afterwards, veterans present a wreath at the Paris Junior College war memorial followed by a playing of “Taps.”
For information about Veterans Day at the college, contact Katie Barnes at kbarnes@parisjc.edu.
As the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of Texas's Heartbeat Bill, a law that prevents abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, justices appeared to focus on the bill's enforcement mechanism that allows anyone to file a lawsuit against those violating the law. The mechanism is considered a loophole to the constitutional right to abortion because it removed responsibility for enforcement from state officials. Do you believe justices should support the enforcement mechanism?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.