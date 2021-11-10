PJC Veterans Day 3.JPG (copy)

Ethan Smith, left, and Ethan Palmer carry the flags Nov. 11, 2020, at the college’s Veterans Day ceremony. Students and community members turned out to honor local veterans and thank them for their service.

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

Paris Junior College will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m.  Thursday in the DeShong Chapel and the nearby Veterans Memorial.

Each year, the college hosts the ceremony to mark the day and honor Paris Junior College students lost to war.

During the ceremony, “In Flander’s Field,” family remembrances are shared, and the names of students who lost their lives in World War II, Korea and Vietnam are read as the bells in the DeShong Chapel carillon toll. Afterwards, veterans present a wreath at the Paris Junior College war memorial followed by a playing of “Taps.”

For information about Veterans Day at the college, contact Katie Barnes at kbarnes@parisjc.edu.

