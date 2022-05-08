Our dear mother, Mary Haley sadly passed away on April 17, 2022, at the age of 83.
She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her and lived to provide love, support and guidance to her family.
Mary worked as a Medical Aid and Activities Director at numerous Convalescent Centers, and as a Home Medical Aid in Paris, Texas and enjoyed home gardening. She had many friends and was well-loved by family and community members of her hometown, Paris, Texas.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Billy Haley; daughter, Jan Wright-Thornton; and sons, Kenneth Haley and Dale Haley.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Haley-Dungan and husband, John Dungan; her son, David Haley and wife, Julie Haley; and 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Mary’s honor at 1 p.m. on May 15, 2022 at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home.
In support of Mom’s great love for children the family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
