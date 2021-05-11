Bailey Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary hosted ceremonies for the fourth and fifth grade National Elementary Honor Society inductees May 4. Families were able to gather in the North Lamar High School auditorium for the event.
To become a member of National Elementary Honor Society, students must excel academically and model exceptional responsibility. During the ceremony, student speakers spoke on the four pillars of National Elementary Honor Society that are the qualifications for membership. Casen Byrd spoke on scholarship, Peyten Adamson spoke on responsibility, Madison Reed spoke on service and Kloie Allmon spoke on leadership.
Fourth graders inducted are Rayleigh Allmon, Kenadie Alvord, Bentley Babb, Jude Barnard, Emree Bennett, Seely Blease, Blake Brannan, Liam Broadway, Easton Brown, Thomas Cervantes, Camila Chappell, Owen Daniel, Kyndal Davidson, Hazel Del Toro, Tate Del Toro, Xain Domzal, Cate Emeyabbi, CJ Farrow, Vivian Foreman, Addison Fortenberry, Jean Francis, Aaliyah Fuller, Manning Fuller, Niveyah Graves, Jagger Hart, Sadie Hightower, Kynadee Jones, Raynie Jones, Ali Layton, Karson Morrison, Addison Neisler, Ella Nelson, Karalynn Newby, Emma Pedersen, Andrew Perry, Gabriel Quintero, Declan Raven, Cohen Ray, Charli Renfro, Brogan Robinson, Adam Rosson, Christopher Rowland, Roberto Sandoval, Augustus Scholta, Callen Sheridan, Jayce Smith, Kylee Smock, Addisyn Smyers, Brian Stevenson, Cooper Watson, Jackson Winston, Sophie Wofford, Ayzlie Wolfe, Jesse Workman, Wesley Young and Rylee Zuege.
Fifth graders inducted are Peyton Adamson, Kloie Allmon, Ella Barnaby, Akriti Basnet, Avree Bennett, Austin Blair, Keely Burchinal, Kayden Buxton, Casen Byrd, Ella Chaffin, Kruz Chappell, Jason Choern, Jackson Collar, James Crites, Michael Cruz, Haden Cunningham, Aiden Curtis, Averi Curtis, Jazzlyn Dabbs, Kira Dangerfield, Wyatt Diamond, Logan Dobbs, Brody Dyess, Kyler Easthouse, Gabriel Escobedo, Cameron Farris, Brinkley Ford, Brandon Gilbert, David Gonzalez, Bella Goodwin, Eli Green, Gaige Griffis, Zoey Hevron, Alivia Hughes, Jaxon Hutchings, Taylor Jackson, Abigail Johnson, Aysheh Joudeh, Amelia Kee, Anslee Kennedy, Landon Kessel, Benjamin Klassen, Gabby Lawson, Kayniah Lester, Eli Malone, Kenzee McDowra, Autumn McGee, Case Ramirez-Melton, Ellie Michael, Allyson Miller, Harper Mitchell, Kaiden Moon, Colby Peterson, Gavin Pike, Alyssa Quiroz, Estrella Rameriz, Madison Reed, Noah Rember, Cooper Renfro, Camila Rojas, Jack Rusak, Maddox Russell, Logan Scholl, Kynlee Spencer, Brennan Story, Grady Thomison, Mia Tillery, Remy Tran, Ryan Trenchard, Kason Walker, Hadley Watkins, Mason Watkins, Kelsey Weger, Kaidyn West and Cade Wolfe.
Assisting with the inductions were Bailey principal Angela Compton, Parker Principal Kristin Hughes, faculty advisors Sandra Bramhall and Alexandria Walter and Parker coordinator Britany Creamer.
