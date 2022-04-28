Leonard Friesen, 77, of Honey Grove, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas.
Leonard was born on Sept. 23, 1944 at Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada, to Cornelius and Helena Loewen Friesen.
He married Vada Boehs on Nov. 7, 1965. Vada passed away in Oct. 2004. Leonard then married Marilyn Penner in Oct. 2005.
Leonard was a retired grain farmer and a member of the West Haven Mennonite Church.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at West Haven Mennonite Church, Brookston, Texas. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Haven Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and five children, Monroe and Debbie Friesen, of Sumner, Texas, Greg and Maria Friesen, of Adair, Oklahoma, Karen Friesen, of Pryor Oklahoma, Ronalda Friesen,of Pryor, Oklahoma, Justin and Sara Friesen, of Pryor, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers and six sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vada; one infant daughter, Nadine; his parents; and a sister.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
