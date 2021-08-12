Greater New Faith Baptist Church, 946 N. Main St., will hold installation services for its new pastor, the Rev. Keith Gardner, at 3 p.m., Sunday.
Pre-installation speaker is to be Bishop Roosevelt Sheilds at 11 a.m.; speaker at the installation is to be Billy Adksion of Higher Mark Church of Dallas.
All are cordially invited.
