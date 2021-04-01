Brylea Marshall has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Marshall was just as dominant on the pitcher’s mound as she was in the batter’s box against Lone Oak on Friday. She batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs of her own. On the mound, she pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.