Helen Ruth Walker, 82, of Paris passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Helen was born on March 11, 1938 to Vernon and Doris Bowers Winn.
She married Henry Walker. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes and working puzzles.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, in 1992; and her son, Charles Walker, in 1991.
Survivors include sons, Robert Walker and wife, Lisa, of Sumner and Mark Walker and wife, Stacy, of Reno; daughter, Helen Baker and husband, Mark, of Reno; grandchildren, Melissa Kilgore and husband, Robert, Steven Walker and wife, Karlie, Michael Baker, Megan Baker, Haskell Walker, Corey Scroggins and wife, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Anson and Everly Kilgore, Sam and Wesley Walker, Aiden and Miaya Baker, Clara, Emma and Olivia Scroggins; brothers, Elbert Winn and wife, Faye, of Paris, Donald Gene Winn and wife, Carolyn, of Hugo; sisters, Nancy Lamberson and husband, Jimmy, of Sumner, Faye Stephens and husband, Billy of Paris, Lynn Dishman, of Arkansas, Myrtle Landrum, of Reno; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Roden Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct graveside services on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Open Air Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, with Pastor Billy Norris officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Named to serve as pallbearers are Michael Baker, Steven Walker, Corey Scroggins, Haskell Walker, Scott Moree and Caleb Beshirs.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
