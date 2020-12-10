BONHAM — Fannin County Commissioners on Tuesday briskly attended to county business, noting the absence of County Judge Randy Moore due to a death in his family.
Prior to extending the county’s Covid-19 Response and Continuity of Operations Plan, commissioners received an update on the situation. The county remains under the restrictions of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 32, which rolls back restaurant and retailer capacity to 50% and closes bars for counties in trauma service areas where the hospitalization rate is higher than 15% for seven consecutive days. The rate will need to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days before the restrictions are lifted. On Wednesday, the rate was 15.88%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Through Wednesday, Fannin County has had 1,153 total Covid-19 cases since testing began in March, with 1,039 recoveries and 44 deaths. There were 100 active cases — the highest number of active cases since the state began reporting the statistic — up 13 cases from Tuesday. Commissioners were told 19 of Tuesday’s active cases were in the prison.
Part of Tuesday’s discussion on the county’s operations plan focused on the part that addresses employee pay for employees who must stay at home to provide care for a family member who is ill with Covid-19. According to the current plan, employees who themselves become ill with Covid-19 are entitled to 80 hours of pay at their regular salary whereas employees who must stay home to provide care for another is entitled to 80 hours of paid sick leave at two-thirds their normal salary.
The language is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that covers certain public employers and private employers with fewer than 500 employees. The full language is included in the county’s plan, which is available at the county’s website, co.fannin.tx.us/, or with this story online at TheParisNews.com.
Commissioners also received an update from their Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, which has had to pivot to providing educational opportunities digitally. County Extension Agent Cody Maxwell said there was a 30% reduction in attendance at AgriLife’s cow-calf program in March just as the pandemic began in Texas. The office made the decision to move classes online and attendance followed.
“Although it was challenging, it kind of helped us move into a new era that we’ve been wanting to go or new opportunities for us that we’ve been wanting to utilize. It was just we really needed something to that kind of pushed us into it. Covid did,” he said.
There have been 34 educational programs this year, and it was the office’s biggest year since 2014 when Maxwell joined the office, he said. Twenty-seven of the classes took place online through Zoom, and there were 4,441 total contacts with people and the office. That’s slightly down from 2019, Maxwell said, but the extension missed out on two large programs, including the Master Gardener Expo.
There are now six radio programs a week that office personnel are conducting, and that helps it reach 530,000, he said. A fall cow-calf webinar that usually brings in around 55 people took place online for an audience of 96. Maxwell also mentioned a North Texas webinar series that just concluded. Usually that event takes place in Paris at the Love Civic Center, and although it transitioned to online this year, there were 300 people attending.
In other business, commissioners approved minutes from Oct. 27; heard a money collection report from the Fannin County District Clerk’s Office; and renewed the lease at 108 E. Sam Rayburn in Bonham, which is being used while the courthouse undergoes restoration. The new lease has a few small changes, including an increase in rent from $1,100 per month to $1,150. Commissioners also approved payment of the county’s bills.
