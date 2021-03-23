The North Lamar High School One Act Play advanced to region after earning the Bi-District Champion title over spring break.
North Lamar cast and crew members receiving special awards were Mara Leonard for Outstanding Technician, Richard Kelp-Torres for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Brian Slater for All-Star Cast and Sophie Carl for Best Performer.
The North Lamar cast will perform “SMASH” at region April 14 and 15.
