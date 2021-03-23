Community Faces | NLHS UIL One Act Advances
The cast of the North Lamar High School drama department’s UIL One Act Play entry, ‘The Ash Girl,’ has advanced to BiDistrict competition, to be held March 17 in Longview. Carter Renfro was honored for Outstanding Tech. Named to the Honorable Mention All Star Cast was Ann Vukcevich, Brian Slater and Avery Gurley. Amanda Dean was named to the All Star Cast, and Sophie Carl was selected as Best Performer at the recent competition. Cody Head, far right, and Laura Hutchings, far left, are drama instructors at North Lamar High School.

 Submitted Photo

The North Lamar High School One Act Play advanced to region after earning the Bi-District Champion title over spring break.

North Lamar cast and crew members receiving special awards were Mara Leonard for Outstanding Technician, Richard Kelp-Torres for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Brian Slater for All-Star Cast and Sophie Carl for Best Performer.

The North Lamar cast will perform “SMASH” at region April 14 and 15.

