Paris police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block SE 15th Street SE at 1:54 p.m. Thursday regarding a disturbance. A woman was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office for felony bond forfeiture possession controlled substance. She was arrested and booked into the Paris Police Department jail and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after car is stolen
Paris police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Main Street at 5:32 p.m. Thursday for a stolen car report. The car had been left for repair. Police are looking for the stolen 2007 Silver Lexus. The Paris Police Department and Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force are continuing investigation into the incident.
Assault leads to new violence charge
Paris police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cleveland Street at 3:33 a.m. Friday after it was reported that a car had driven into a home and someone had been assaulted.
Officers spoke with a complainant, who said the damage to the home happened earlier and was unrelated to the assault. They refused any medical assistance, officers said. The suspect left the scene, and officers were unable to find them.
A recent prior assault report involving the same people resulted in filing an offense of continuous violence against the family. The same offense was filed and will be investigated for the assault.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and made three arrests Thursday.
