Betty Jean Shipman Margraves was born on Nov. 23, 1934 in Honey Grove, Texas.
She left this earth to be with Jesus and her beloved Richard on March 8, 2022.
On Dec. 27, 1951, Betty married Richard Margraves.They were married 61 years before he passed in 2012.
Betty loved to garden, entertain and be with her friends but the thing she loved most was shopping. She was known as the queen of shopping.
Richard and Betty had a wonderful life. He was always known to tell Betty “we did it right” They are now back together.
Betty is survived by one son, Stephen Scott Margraves, Houston, Texas; brother, Bob Shipman, of Oklahoma City; niece, Kimberley Cupit and Steve of Oklahoma City; great-nephew, Ethan Cupit; niece, Tammy Taylor and Jeff, of Allen, Texas; Ross and Madeline Margraves, of Houston, Texas; also her friend and helper, Debbie Morrison who she loved very much.
Special thank-you to Pat Wright for always checking on Betty and sending cards and letters.
Services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Evergreen Open Air Chapel with Ft. Craig Reed officiating.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
