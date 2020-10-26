Aaron Daniel Shehan, 29, of Paris, was found in the 10 block of E Price Street at 12:31 p.m. Sunday. Police said Shehan was found to have a felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with abandoning or endangering a child by either intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or by criminal negligence.
At 2:39 p.m., 29-year-old Amanda Jayme Ashworth was found at her residence in Paris and arrested on the same charge. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
The warrants stemmed from a CPS investigation.
Man found with Ecstasy pills
Paris police stopped a vehicle at 3:48 p.m. on Saturday for a seat belt violation. Police said the driver, 24-year-old Martarris Quayvon McClelland, of Paris, told the officer that he had narcotics in the vehicle.
Police reported that McClelland gave the officer a prescription pill that tested positive for MDMA/Ecstasy. McClelland was also found to have three outstanding traffic warrants. McClelland was arrested and transferred to Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Two vehicles stolen
Paris police responded to the 600 block of 12th Street SE at 8:31 a.m. Friday for a reported stolen vehicle. The owner said that someone had stolen their white 2020 Mazda 6 during the night.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department later found the vehicle in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from the officers and was later found abandoned in Reno.
The incident is under investigation.
At 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Paris police received a call reporting a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of E Sherman Street. The complainant reported that someone had stolen their gray 2007 Ford Edge from the residence.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 220 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend.
