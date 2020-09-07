Mr. Donald Wayne Edwards, 71 years old, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 5, 2020, at Texas Health Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, TX. Viewing will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel.
Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
