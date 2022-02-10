Tony Kroemer, 54, of Paris, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022.
His girlfriend, Donna Casper and his beloved dogs, Harley and Ghost were by his side.
Tony was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on April 6, 1967.
After High School he moved to Reno, Nevada. He loved it there and stayed most of his adult life. He moved to Texas in 2010 and decided to go to truck driving school. That's where he met his late wife, Sherri. They were together for 10 years until she passed away in 2020.
Tony went to work for Lazer Spot in 2012. He made friends everywhere he went, with his quick wit and dry sense of humor. If anyone had a problem, he was quick to solve it for them. (Whether they needed him to or not).
He loved his job and he thought of his coworkers as family.
It was an honor for me to spend the last year of his life by his side.
He is survived by a sister, Sherrie Kroemer, of Denver, Colorado; and a brother, Jeff Kroemer, of Paris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Ferne Kroemer, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and wife, Sherri Long, of Paris.
A memorial service to celebrate Tony’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Celebrate it, located at 4195 Pine Mill Rd. in Paris. Everyone is welcome.
"MEMORIES ARE THE HEARTS WAY OF HOLDING ON TO THOSE WE LOVE".
