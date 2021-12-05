Jewel Edwin “PeeWee” Evers, 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Dec. 2, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
He was born to Jewel and Eva Evers on Jan. 19, 1939 in Texarkana, Arkansas.
PeeWee started as Manager of Lavender Electronics in Paris, Texas in 1958 and raised three children with wife, Susan, in Paris until they moved back to Texarkana in 1981. He and his partners then started ELLCO Distributing in 1990 which he was manager of until his retirement in 2013.
PeeWee had a great love for his family, his Lord and Savior and sports. He excelled in baseball as a left- handed pitcher in the mid to late fifties and was an excellent golfer.
He was an active member at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir, Methodist Men and the Service Class.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Susan Tatom Evers; his daughter, Jeannie Loyd (Gary), of Arlington; his sons, Bill Evers (Gale), of Tyler and Jay Evers, of Dallas; his grandchildren, Hilary Esslinger (Kirk), of Prosper, Blake Loyd (Ashley), of Los Angeles, Will Evers, of Tyler, Haley Davis (Devin), of Tyler; his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Henry and Ruby Loyd, Grace Davis, and Emery Esslinger; brothers, J.W Evers (Marilyn), of Houston, Fred Evers (Linda), of Corpus Christi; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with the Rev. Patrick Evans and Jerry Black officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 and/or Hardy Memorial Methodist Church, 6203 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75503.
