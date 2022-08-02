Frederick Richard Swaim Sr.

Surrounded by his devoted family, Frederick “Freddy” Richard Swaim Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
He clocked out at 5 o’clock p.m., per usual, for the weekend - right on the dot.
Freddy was born on Feb. 5, 1945, to Robert Lee Swaim II and Leberland Frederick Swaim in Paris, Texas.
After graduating from Paris High School in 1964, he briefly attended The University of Arkansas on a football scholarship before returning back to Paris to help his father at Bob Swaim Hardware, also known as Paris’ very own legendary hardware store.
In high school, Freddy found the love of his life on the corner of 17th street and Clarksville while she was sitting in the backseat of her friend’s car. Her smile melted his heart and he knew right then, she was the one for him. Freddy didn’t dance, but he did for her, and that evening he Watsui-ed his way straight into her heart. They married on July 17, 1965, and eventually had five children, Jeri Swaim Brown, of Tyler, Texas, Kelly Swaim, of Kentucky, Tracy Swaim Schweizer, of Tyler, Texas, Robert Lee Swaim IV, of Paris, Texas and Frederick “Ricky” Richard Swaim Jr., of Paris, Texas.
Freddy was proud to call Paris, Texas his home and spent many years serving his community. Through his work on the city council, Boys & Girls Club board of directors, and coaching different sports over several decades he was able to reach the lives of thousands across Lamar County and beyond. Most recently, he was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame and also received the Texas Treasure Business award that honored him for the hardware stores’ exceptional history to our local community as well as our beautiful state. He was a member of the Cowboy Church in the Camp, Paris, Texas with Pastor Duane Hamil.
He and a few of his buddies were junior college basketball fans and coined themselves the “Not So Fast” Fast-Break Gang and traveled near and far to games and tournaments. They may or may not have been thrown out of a game or two, we’ll leave that up for debate among themselves. The anticipation of Paris Jr. College’s up and coming basketball season was always something he looked forward to participating in.
In his latter years, Freddy spent a lot of his time cruising the city of Paris, Texas, stopping to talk to any and everyone he saw. After he retired he spent most of his time feeding birds throughout the city, listening and singing to old country and blues and serenading his wife to songs he made up along the way. On Saturdays, he would visit the farmer’s market where they would help him with whatever he asked for. He was always excited to see what new businesses were downtown as well as the growth in the city of Paris.
In the last few weeks of his life, Freddy asked that he be remembered by how much he loved his wife, Linda Kaye.
Freddy was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Robert Lee Swaim III, DDS; and his best dog, Bo.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Kaye; his sister, Wanda Lou Whitaker; daughters, Jeri Swaim Brown and husband, Jeff Brown, their children, Blake Bolton, Elizabeth Bolton, Drew Brown and Brittany Prestidge, Kelly Swaim and wife, Karen, their children, Marshall and Sharilyn and her husband, Wil Odinsson, Tracy Schweizer and her daughter, Lydia; sons, Robert Swaim and his wife, Ashley, their children Bailee, Braiden and Zachery; son, Ricky Swaim; and one honorary son, Zac Jones; great-grandchildren, Logan Brown, Landon Brown, Roman Campos; three nephews, Larry Walker, Brian Walker and Kevin Swaim; and two nieces, Jill Pierce and Cindy Swaim Posey.
Visitation will be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Fry & Gibbs followed by services at the Evergreen Pavilion.
In honor of Freddy, Swaim Hardware will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 4.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Freddy’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Paris, Texas.
