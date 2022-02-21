Paris police responded to the 200 block of South Collegiate Drive at 10 a.m. Friday about a fraud. The complainant reported someone used their debit card to purchase merchandise online twice. The incidents are under investigation.
Paris police spoke with a fraud complainant at 4:27 p.m. Saturday who reported someone had used their debit card to make a purchase online to the complainant’s Fingerhut account. The incident is under investigation.
Cooper man arrested on warrant
Paris police arrested a 43-year-old Cooper man at 3:37 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of North Main Street. He was found to have an outstanding felony parole violation warrant. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Paris police responded to a possible narcotics violation in the 300 block of Bonham Street at 8:46 p.m. Friday. Officers found a 56-year-old Paris man and found he had three bond surrender warrants for his arrest. One of the warrants was for a tampering or fabricating evidence charge. He was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and pills that he did have a prescription to possess. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Possible assault being investigated
Paris police responded to George Wright Homes in reference to an assault at 2:41 a.m. Monday. A 22-year-old female reported her boyfriend had assaulted her and choked her during an argument. The boyfriend left the scene before the officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 198 calls for service and arrested five people during the weekend.
