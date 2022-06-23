Mavis Lee Smith Hobbs was born in Paris, Texas to parents, Tanny Smith and Dorothy Lee Jeans Smith.
She married Ronald Hobbs Sr. and the couple remained married until his death in 2017.
Mavis loved to cook for her family. She loved to dance and fish and play bingo. She even opened her own Bingo parlor in Granbury. Her family remembers her listening to Elvis and watching Perry Mason. She was overall a fun and loving woman who many admired.
Mavis is survived by her sons, Ronald Hobbs Jr. and wife, Shannon; granddaughters, Kimberly (George), Kayla Hobbs (David) and Jessica Hobbs; grandsons, Robert Hobbs, Richard Hobbs, Marcus Hobbs and Vandon Hobbs; siblings, Gail Wolf, Charles Whitt (Sandy), Tina Williams (Perry), Robin Bearden and Billy Goforth; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Richard Hobbs and Ballen Hobbs; brother, Rusty Smith; and sisters, Sheila Whittenburg and Judy Whittle.
Services will be on Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Roxton. Visitation with friends and family will be held one hour before the service.
