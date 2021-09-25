On Sept. 22, 2021, Rufus Lee “Ducey” Williams passed away at the age of 75 in Lubbock, Texas
Rufus was born on Feb. 8, 1946, in Novice, Texas, to the union of Leora Thompson and Harvest Williams Sr. He graduated from North Powderly High School where he excelled in math and sports.
He later gained employment with Campbell’s Soup Company in Paris, Texas, where he worked as a filler operator.
Rufus was joined in Holy Matrimony with his wife, Retha, on Dec. 22, 2000. He faithfully served as a deacon at El Bethel Baptist Church. After retiring from Campbell’s Soup, Rufus and Retha moved to Littlefield, Texas.
Rufus was preceded in death by his mother, Leora; his father, Harvest; and his siblings Alvin, Dora, Regina and Harvest.
Remaining to cherish Rufus’ memory are his wife, Retha Nell Williams of Littlefield, Texas; and five siblings, the Rev. Levern McFrazier, Arlene Frierson and Ray Williams Jr. (Sarah) of Paris, Texas, Green Williams of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Ronnie Williams of Sacramento, California.
He leaves to celebrate his life, daughter Shela Glover (Ricky) of Paris, Texas; son Shawn P. Williams (Dominique) of Dallas, Texas; son the Rev. Randy McCarty (Connie) of Cedar Hill, Texas; daughter Yulanda LaTrecia McCarty-Harris (John) of Austin, Texas; and son the Rev. Leo McCarty Jr. (Sharon) of San Angelo, Texas.
A funeral will be held on Sept. 28 at First Baptist Church in Littlefield, Texas. Visitation will be held on Sept. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Paris at Maxey Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Restlawn Gardens on Sept. 30.
The family has scheduled a memorial celebration for noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, at El Bethel Baptist Church.
