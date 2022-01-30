Voter registration certificates will go into the mail in the coming weeks. There are some changes countywide and some changes that are voter specific.
Fannin County was redistricted out of Sen. Bob Hall’s District in State Senate District 2 to Sen. Bryan Hughes in State Senate District 1. There was also a change to our State Board of Education. Previously in District 9, Fannin County is now being represented by District 12.
There were a few city blocks within Voting Precinct 1 that were “moved” into Voting Precinct 18; this also moved the boundary of a very few households in County Commissioner from Precinct 1 to Precinct 4.
A new voting precinct was opened south of Bonham to reduce the population of Voting Precinct 18. The new voting precinct is Voting Precinct 17 South Bonham. The new voting polling location will be Bois d’Arc Cowboy Church, 3301 Highway 121, Bonham, Texas 75418.
There were also changes to the Commissioner Precinct 2 territory; the precinct was reduced to limit the amount of residence represented, therefore households previously in the northeastern part of Commissioner Precinct 2 have been redistricted into Commissioner Precinct 4. The law requires a county commissioner to represent no more than 10% of the voters compared to that of the other commissioner precincts.
This two-year term the cards will be a light blue. Voters should review the data on the cards, in particular your physical address as well as mailing address. Voters have the right to vote and a duty to know where you will be voting this year and who your representatives are.
For questions, please call the County Clerk at 903-583-7486.
