HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove City Council at a brief Monday meeting put no restrictions on where beer and wine can be sold for off-premise consumption as long as businesses have a license from the state.
After voters in November approved an off-premise beer and wine election with 62.4% of the vote, the council at a Nov. 19 meeting instructed City Attorney David Hamilton to write an ordinance to restrict the distance from a church or school that beer and wine could be sold.
After a brief public hearing Monday, councilors took no action on the proposed ordinance after a show of hands of all 14 people present indicated a desire for there to be no distance requirement, according to Mayor Claude Caffee.
“We have so few places here that could sell beer and wine,” Caffee said, noting that convenience stores and the Dollar General all are located near a church, school or childcare center. “If you put restrictions, there would be no business eligible to sell.”
Following the vote to take no action, the council met briefly in executive session to discuss a personnel matter, Caffee said.
