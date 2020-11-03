Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of 30th Street NW at 5:29 a.m. Monday. The complainant said that her 29-year-old daughter, Erika Nicole Perry, of Paris, had come to the complainant’s home and demanded to see her children.
When the complainant refused to let Perry see the children, she reported that Perry became aggressive and threw a brick through a vehicle window that belonged to the complainant.
Police said Perry then got into her car and while leaving the scene, tried to run over the complainant. Perry was found down the street from the disturbance and arrested. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a family member.
Perry was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Woman drives intoxicated with child in vehicle
Paris police responded to a possible intoxicated person in a vehicle that had a child with them in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave at 1:21 a.m. Monday. Officers found 23-year-old Jameria Breyail Sanders, of Paris, sitting in the driver's seat and was possibly intoxicated.
Sanders was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 15 years of age in the vehicle. She was also charged with endangerment of a child. The child was later released to a family member.
Sanders was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Possible methamphetamine found in vehicle
At 6:03 a.m. Monday, Paris police responded to a suspicious vehicle that had possibly stolen some construction materials in the 500 block of Bonham Street. Officers found the vehicle but did not find any stolen items.
During the investigation, K-9 Cupa alerted officers to possible narcotics in the vehicle. A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle and the front passenger, 24-year-old Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis, of Paris, was arrested.
A pistol was also found in the vehicle and Ellis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The 32-year-old driver was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where Ellis was later released.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested 8 people on Monday.
