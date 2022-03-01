STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/21: Choate collected two hits against 4A Pleasant Grove in last week’s preseason game, with one of them being a dramatic walk-off three-run home run that capped off the Lady Patriots’ come-from-behind victory.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/21: Choate collected two hits against 4A Pleasant Grove in last week’s preseason game, with one of them being a dramatic walk-off three-run home run that capped off the Lady Patriots’ come-from-behind victory.
NAME:
Caylee Conley
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/21: Though it came in a losing effort, Conley was crucial in helping her team claw their way back into last week’s regional quarterfinal game against Alvord. She scored 19 points total, with 14 of them coming in the final two quarters of play.
NAME:
Kamryn English
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/21: English left it all on the court in his final two basketball games as a Rivercrest Rebel. In his team’s bi-district win over Como-Pickton, he finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Then, in the area round game against Lindsay, he scored a team-best 14 points.
NAME:
Devin Offutt
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/21: Offutt played a key role in the North Lamar soccer team’s dominating 5-0 win over Atlanta last week. He scored two of his team’s goals, while also contributing some stellar defense in the backfield.
NAME:
Jakiya Williams
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/21: Williams scored just three points in her team’s regional quarterfinal win over Gilmer last week, but two of them were the biggest two points of the Ladycats’ entire season, as she hit an incredible buzzer beater to lift her team to victory and send them to the regional tournament.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
