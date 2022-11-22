Willie D. Spencer

Willie D. Spencer, 84, of the Hopewell Community, passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Sanders and Trevor Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with Donald Daniel, Ronald Daniel, JD Daniel, Brad Spann, David Swint and David Harris serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Spencer, Billy Don Spencer, Darren Spencer, Paul Ray Spencer, John Mark Spencer, Jeffrey Spencer, Adam Spencer, Jason Spencer, Waylon Spencer, Micah Spencer, Clay Spencer, Jay Spencer, Steve Birdsong, Kyle Dickerson, Jesse Farnsworth, Scott Farnsworth, Drew Miller, Dennis Lee and James Taylor.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral in the chapel.

