Willie D. Spencer, 84, of the Hopewell Community, passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Sanders and Trevor Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with Donald Daniel, Ronald Daniel, JD Daniel, Brad Spann, David Swint and David Harris serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Spencer, Billy Don Spencer, Darren Spencer, Paul Ray Spencer, John Mark Spencer, Jeffrey Spencer, Adam Spencer, Jason Spencer, Waylon Spencer, Micah Spencer, Clay Spencer, Jay Spencer, Steve Birdsong, Kyle Dickerson, Jesse Farnsworth, Scott Farnsworth, Drew Miller, Dennis Lee and James Taylor.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral in the chapel.
Mr. Spencer was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Lamar County, a son of Jeff and Bonnie Morley Spencer. He was a member of Powderly Church of God, Hopewell Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a welder and an employee of Tractor Supply Associate and was still working until his health would not allow him to work. He loved fishing and gardening.
He married Roxie Spann on Dec. 5, 1959 in Lamar County. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timmy Spencer; granddaughter, Sarah J. Spencer; brothers, George, Bobby, Joe and Frank; and a sister, Margie.
Mr. Spencer is survived by children; Stanley Spencer, and wife, Liz, Rebecca Spencer Sanders, and husband, Mark; daughter-in-law, Willie M. Spencer who cared for him; grandchildren, Jessica Spencer Martin, and husband, Trevor; Kaelene Spencer; Dylan Spencer, and wife, Sarah and Levi Nichols; great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jeremiah, Christina, Hosea and Roxie; brothers, QB, Ray, Fred, Ralph, Ronnie and Lonnie; sisters, Daisy, Faye, Katherine, Emma, Linda and Carolyn.
