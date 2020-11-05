Paris police were sent to a traffic accident on FM 195 at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were unable to find the accident. The complainant called back and officers met her in the 2400 block of Crescent Drove.
The 21-year-old reported that she had been intentionally rear-ended by her boyfriend’s other girlfriend and a confrontation ensued. Officers said the 17-year-old suspect then left the scene. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
