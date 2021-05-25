More than 300 archers are scheduled to compete over two days at the Western Region Shootout, a Tri-State Qualifier including Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, hosted by Archers for Christ during the Memorial weekend at the Archers for Christ facility in Paris.
Archers for Christ is encouraging representatives from all states participating in the event to attend the state-qualifying competition. Competing in this qualifies participants to shoot in the Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma State Championships. Participants are expected to travel from all across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, and as far away as New Mexico, Missouri and Louisiana. The Texas ASA State Championship will take place in Paris, hosted by the Archers for Christ, on July 17-18.
Western Region Shootout participants will compete for cash payouts, and a chance to win a championship Gist Silversmiths Buckle for classes that have three or more shooters.
Archers will need to shoot a qualifying score at one of the state qualifying tournaments. By competing, archers will earn an invite to the State Championship. Anyone interested in competing in a state qualifier is welcomed to join in the activities; membership is not required. To participate in the State Championship Competitors in all classes, archers must be current members of ASA.
For information about sign-up, location, entry fee, times contact David Tyler, AFC’s ASA representative, at 903-491-5955 or Brad King, AFC’s president, at 903-219-1879.
Archers for Christ, a nonprofit organization, can be found on Facebook at Archers for Christ Archery Club Paris, TX or its webpage at archersforchristparistx.com.
