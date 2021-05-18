Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.