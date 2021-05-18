Paris police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 700 block of South Main Street at 8:32 p.m. Monday. The complainant reported that a known person entered their apartment without their consent and brandished a shotgun or a rifle and struck them with it. The suspect then removed a television from the residence and left.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.