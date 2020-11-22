In a brief virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors gave approval for executive director Maureen Hammond to serve on the Keep Paris Beautiful board, approved minutes from an Oct. 20 meeting and approved an October financial report.
As reported by treasurer Mihir Pankaj, the economic development engine began the start of a new fiscal year with a fund balance of $3.782 million and ended the month with $3.885 million. Sales tax revenues totaled $136,900, up roughly $19,000 from October 2019.
Hammond reported work on the rail spur leading to American Spiralweld Pipe Co. should be completed next week.
“They hope to be producing pipe in January,” Hammond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.