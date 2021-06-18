A celebration of the life of Philip Ridley Cecil will be held on Friday, June 25 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Paris, Texas. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., with a memorial service following at 4 p.m. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Philip was born on July 27, 1936. He and his sister, Jean, were blessed with wonderful, loving parents, Randle and Gilbert Cecil.
He grew up roaming the “real” Johnsons Woods, graduated from Paris High School, earned a business degree from the University of Texas, cruised the Mediterranean for two years as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy and then joined First National Bank in Dallas as a credit analyst. Through mutual friends he met Sally Barbeck, who became his bride on Nov. 24, 1962.
After a few months, the newlyweds returned to Paris where they were active members of Philip’s childhood church, Central Presbyterian.
On Jan.1, 1975, he became the third generation Cecil to become President of Liberty National Bank.
Philip and Sally were triply blessed with their three children, Carl, Kathy and Steve; plus six grandchildren, Dillon, Randle, Emily, Sarah, Cole and Meredith, who filled their lives with everything good. A precious great-grandson, Clayton Philip Cecil, was born on Nov. 17, 2020, a little more than a month after Philip passed away on Oct. 20. Philip and Sally would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on Nov. 24.
The Cecil family looks forward to sharing this celebration of Philip’s life with the family and friends who have meant so much to us throughout our lives.
