Lamar County United Way pledges total $316,863, or 63% of the $500,000 goal, for the 2020 campaign, according to information shared at a Friday morning meeting moved to Zoom from the Love Civic Center pavilion because of the cold snap.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we will reach our goal,” Executive Director Jenny Wilson said after the meeting. “We have some big workplace campaigns that haven’t yet reported numbers including Harrison Walker and Harper, Kimberly Clark, Turner Industries, Paris Junior College, North Lamar ISD, Huhtamaki and Jemasco.
Pledges reporting so far include Toyota with $5,671.70, Lamar National Bank with $25,654, First Federal at $32,139.80, Peoples Bank adding $8,603.32 and Liberty National Bank with $26,025.
Paris Regional Medical Center pledges total $42,482 while Lamar County reported $5,602, the City of Paris gave $6,203, Paris ISD contributed $15,559, Blossom Machine doled out $10,566.02 and R.K Hall Construction came up with $34,000.
The commercial, government and health care divisions all have reached their goals with $97,428, $12,004.40 and $47,293 reported respectively. Industry is at 37% of its goal with $245,000, business/professional is at 68% with $44,352, schools are at 36% with $25,559 and mail contact/other have reached 96% with $7,681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.