At 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of 2nd Street NE, where 43-year-old Curtis Lee Webster was arrested when officers located more than 10 ounces of a suspected synthetic cannabinoid, a small amount of suspected marijuana and several firearms. One of the firearms was found to have been reported as stolen.
Webster was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Traffic stop results in felony warrant arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday due to the driver not wearing a safety belt. During the stop, it was found that the driver, David Lee Eacret, 26, of Paris, had two outstanding felony warrants out of Grayson County charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Eacret was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, online records showed.
Police find card skimmer at North Main Street station
Paris police are investigating after receiving a fraud call in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported by an employee that the lock had been broken on a gas pump and an electronic skimmer had been found attached to the wiring inside the pump. The clerk reported that the pump had not been tampered with the day before. The skimmer was seized by the officer.
Camper theft under investigation
At 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, Paris Police responded to the 400 block of 12th Street NE in reference to a theft. The victim reported that a 2002 Coleman pop-up camper trailer had been stolen from the property. The camper was valued at $4,000. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested nine people on Tuesday.
