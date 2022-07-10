Paris City Council is expected to approve an interlocal agreement with North Lamar ISD related to the construction of a street leading to the new elementary school development off N. Main Street when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council also is expected to pass a resolution suspending for 90 days an Aug 1 effective date for a proposed Oncor Electric rate increase that would cost residents roughly $6 a month to allow staff to examine the validity of the increase request.
Other agenda items include the announcement of the mayor’s July Yard of the Month recipients, the consideration of an amendment to the Substandard and Dangerous Buildings and Structures Ordinance to authorize a salvage program, the approval of amendments to the Paris Economic Development Corp by-laws and the approval of a water contract with Paris Generation LP.
The council is to convene into executive session to receive legal advice concerning pending litigation, to wit: Houchins v City of Paris.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
