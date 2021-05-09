North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith has released the names of the valedictorian, salutatorian and honor graduates who are among the top 10 percent of the class of 2021.
Madison Winter, the daughter of Michelle and Terry Winter, has been named valedictorian.
Donato Curvino, the son of Eva and John Curvino, has been named salutatorian.
“We are so very proud of this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, Madison Winter and Donato Curvino,” Keith said. “They are the perfect example of what it is to exemplify hard work and determination. Madison plans to attend the University of North Texas to study biology while Donato is planning to be an Aggie and attend Texas A&M to study engineering. We couldn’t be more proud of these North Lamar Panthers and wish them all the best.”
Honor graduates completing their senior year in the top 10 percent beginning with number three are Ashley Trenchard, Sophie Carl, Emma Doyal, Maggi Burton, Melodie Huesca, Addison Exum, Emma Fowler, Noel Rainey, Wesley Crites, Merideth Puckett, Madison Semanek, Brian Slater, Bridgitte Collard, Sarah Carl and Kevin Dyck.
North Lamar will hold its graduation ceremony June 5 at 8 p.m. at R.L. Maddox Stadium. Both sides of the stadium will be open for families and friends to gather.
