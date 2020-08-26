DETROIT — A Tulsa, Oklahoma, woman was killed in a Tuesday morning crash that also injured a Brookston man and a Paris man, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Vickie Willbourn, 67, who was driving a 2014 Kia Optima west on Highway 82 in Detroit at 10:10 a.m. when she crossed over the center stripes and struck a 1999 Chevrolet pickup that was headed east. Troopers are still investigating why the Kia crossed into oncoming traffic.
In the pickup, which was pulling a 2007 shop-made trailer, were driver Micky Jefferson, 58, of Brookston and Guy Crites, 42, of Paris. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Willbourn was taken to Clarksville Funeral Home in Clarksville, DPS reported.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available, according to DPS.
