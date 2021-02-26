Melba Coston Epps

Our Matriarch, our Mimi and our Aunt Sis, went lovingly into the embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the most perfect manner. She passed peacefully, while getting up and to get ready for church with her favorite Pastor, Jack Graham, of Prestonwood Baptist Church on Valentine's Day morning.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1929, to Weldon A. Coston and Linnie Rainey Coston in Delta County, Texas.
She married Martin Lee Epps Jr. while attending college and getting her BA in Health/Physical Education at East Texas State University (now known as Texas A&M Commerce). Soon after, both she and Martin Lee began their teaching careers together in Wink, Texas and then later moved to Andrews, Texas, where Martin Lee was High School Band Director.
After deciding on career changes, they moved to Amarillo, Texas with their two boys, Marty and Chris. It was there that Melba decided to pursue what turned into her passion, Residential Real Estate. Beginning at First Equity, then moving into an exclusive partnership with Richard Farrell Builders, our Mimi reached extraordinary levels of success. Martin Lee and Melba moved to Dallas in 1984, where Melba continued her calling as a Broker/Realtor of her own company, Melba Epps Realty, until her retirement in 2007.
Lovingly called the "Matchmaker of the Market" Melba would insist she never "worked" a single day in Real Estate. Truly a pioneer, Melba was instrumental in adopting digital marketing to interfaces such as the Multiple Listing Service, among others. Melba prided herself on knowing the market and specifics of each locale in DFW where she served. Finding the perfect first home for a young couple or a dream retirement paradise for a retiring couple was truly her life's calling, just behind caring for her family.
Now celebrating her heavenly homecoming, Melba was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin Lee; her oldest son, Marty Epps; and her beloved brother, Travis Coston, of Paris, Texas, who passed away just a few weeks prior on Jan. 7. She joins these dear ones and is now in the presence of her loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Melba is survived by her son, Christopher Epps, of Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Isaac and Isaiah Epps, of Denton and Lewisville, Texas respectively; and their Mom, Sheri Lynn Chester-Epps, of Denton, Texas. She is also survived by her Prayer Warrior baby sister, Beverly Rodgers; and sister-in-law, Jean Coston, of Paris. Also, her nieces, Dana Rodgers Willoughby and husband, Rob, Nikki Rodgers Ragsdale and husband, Jon, Gency Coston Fortenberry and husband, Mike, Trava Coston Drake and husband, Richard; and nephew, Bubba Coston and wife, Susan, and their families, all of Paris, Texas. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Quinn and husband, Mike, of Irving, Texas; and niece, Deanna Schneide,r of Denver, Colorado; as well as niece, Karen Sue Durst and her husband, Dave, of Reno, Nevada; and nephew, Richard Epps, of Amarillo, Texas.
A private family service will be held in the future, and in lieu of flowers, Melba would ask that “folks remove the silly masks, get the kids back in school and stop allowing others to sow division in her beloved American family.”
We may have lost our Matriarch, but we know she is already listing mansions in paradise for ALL who might join her in her Father's Heavenly Home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.