William Dale “Hoot” Eppler, 61, of Houston, formerly of Paris, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Houston.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at Woodland Cemetery, with Brother Brandon Teague officiating.
Hoot, the son of Davis Spencer Eppler and Willie Mae Hamby Eppler, was born on Nov. 20, 1958, in Paris.
He attended Paris Schools. His career in Heating & Air Conditioning spanned a number of years, mostly in Houston.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Tyler Basinger and Tahnee Waldrum; a sister, Ginger Edwards and husband, Roger; a brother, Davis Eppler and wife, Debbie; and his beloved dog, Lucky; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
