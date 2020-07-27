The Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors tonight returned from seven to five members on a legal technicality.
On a 4-2 vote with five votes required for passage, a motion to retain seven members failed Paris City Council.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information in both the online and the Tuesday printed edition of The Paris News.
