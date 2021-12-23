Curtis Weston Woodall was born on Aug. 15, 1959, in Paris, Texas, to Gary R. Woodall and Glynda Jaynes Woodall.
He grew up in Blossom, Texas and attended Blossom and Prairiland schools. He worked at the family truck stop, The 271 Truck Stop, until its closing and then on to a career as a CNC Bender Machine Operator for over 37 years, first at Babcock & Wilcox, and ending his career at Bodyguard. He was a devoted and beloved son, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallace and Mary E. Woodall; and his father, Gary Woodall.
Survivors include his mother, Glynda Woodall; his three children, Mallory Woodall, Mandy King and husband, Kirk King, and Blake Woodall and wife, Skylar Woodall; his girlfriend, of 14 years, Teresa Jumper; her children, Tiffany Briscoe and Donald Sward, and Brittany and Chris Arnold; his grandchildren, Karsyn Stover, Leyton, Cambria and Annalee King, Asher, Kalin and Sawyer Woodall, Rayce and Jayce Briscoe, and River, Forrest and Cove Arnold.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29,2021 in Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
