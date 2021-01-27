James Stanley Maddox

James Stanley “Stan” Maddox, age 83, of Blossom, Texas, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas.
The family will have visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St. Paris, Texas. Graveside services will be at Woodland Cemetery, Woodland, Texas on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. The services will be streamed live on Fry-Gibbs facebook page.
Due to the pandemic, it is requested that those attending visitation and graveside services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
He was born to the late Benjamin Franklin Maddox and Nettie Hightower Maddox in Medicine Mound, Texas on Nov. 4, 1937.
He was a graduate of Detroit High School in Detroit, Texas. He married his high school sweetheart, Edna Earl Brown Maddox on Jan. 27, 1957.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Earl Brown Maddox; three children, Starla Maddox, of Paris, Texas, Patty Dykes and husband, Kerry, of Blossom, Texas, Sherryl Dieckman and husband, Albert, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Ajay Dieckman, of Dallas, Texas, Cody Dykes and wife, Leah, of Blossom, Texas, Taylor Dieckman and wife, Caitlyn, of Cameron, North Carolina and Courtney Krogman and husband, Luke, of Paris, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Jace Dieckman, Blake Dieckman, Carter Dykes and Ava Krogman; one brother, Bob Maddox and wife, Kay, of Frisco, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers; and three sisters.
He was the baby of 13 children. He worked 30 years for Campbell Soup in Paris, Texas until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed traveling and visited several states, but mostly enjoyed Alaskan cruises. He was a history buff and enjoyed visiting many historical sites around the country. He was in the cattle business for over 50 years and enjoyed checking on his cows in his “Kubota” and his “morning meetings” in his son-in-law’s shop along with his many beloved dogs.
He lived most of his life in the Pinhook community and was a member of the Woodland United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his large family and loved spending time telling stories with his brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers are Cody Dykes, Taylor Dieckman, Luke Krogman, Albert Dieckman, Kerry Dykes and Wylie Dykes.
Memorials may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, PO 1775, Paris, TX 75461.
Online condolences may be made to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
