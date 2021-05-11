April 30 was Arbor Day, and to celebrate the day and the importance of trees in society and the community, the Valley of the Caddo Museum hosted an Arbor Day art exhibit with local elementary schools.
Children ages 10 to 12 from area schools including Justiss Elementary, Episcopal Day School/Quest Academy and area homeschool group participated. The students used various mediums in their artwork — pastel, collage, natural items, watercolor and acrylic.
The artwork has been on display at the museum since April 30. The museum awarded prizes for first, second, third and honorable mention. The first place piece of art was “Pink” by Ariana Gonzales, fourth grade.
The museum also has other items on display to celebrate Arbor Day — tree leaves from Northeast Texas, description and display on how to determine the age of a tree and photos and locations of various Comanche Marker Trees in Northeast Texas.
The Arbor Day exhibit and artwork will be on display at the museum until the end of June. The Valley of the Caddo Museum is at 1115 Bonham St. in the historic train depot. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
