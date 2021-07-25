The Sam Rayburn House is proud to present some new (to the House) quilts at this year’s Bonham Quilt Hop on July 30 and 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Within our Visitor Center, you will find the Rayburn family’s Prairie Rose trapunto-styled quilt, dated to 1850, on display. However, upon entering the Rayburn House, you will see three quilts we have on loan from the Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site and two quilts from their Eva E. Gentry Collection. The Eisenhower and Gentry quilts are the new additions to the Rayburn House Quilt Hop. This will be the first time ever that Gentry’s quilts will be on display for the public, allowing everyone a great opportunity to see a rare collection of North Texas African American material culture.
Eva E. Gentry was born Eva E. Hill on Sept. 1, 1903, in Fannin County to Benjamin and Rosie (Dupree) Hill. The family likely lived in Ravenna and attended Siloam Baptist Church. She married Henderson Gentry on Nov. 19, 1924, and the couple moved to Denison in 1953. There, Eva became an active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
During 1966, she lived at 620 S. Lamar Ave., just one block north of President Dwight David Eisenhower’s birthplace in Denison. After her death on Jan. 12, 2000, Texas Parks and Wildlife (the caretakers of the Eisenhower Birthplace site at the time), preserved over 500 of Eva’s belongings. Quilting tools, quilt tops and quilts were included in the collection, from which we will display her Feed Sack Quilt and her Dresden Plate Pattern Quilt. The Eisenhower Birthplace quilts on display will be two Crazy quilts and a Princess Pattern Quilt. These quilts were donated by members of the Denison community, and all are dated to before 1950. If you can’t attend the Quilt Hop, no worries! The quilts will be on display throughout August as part of the regular Rayburn House tour.
For the two days of the Quilt Hop, tours of the Rayburn House will be limited to certain areas of the first floor for all visitors, but the grounds will remain open for anyone interested in seeing our garden area, chicken coop, and collection of classic cars. All tours of the site will be free during the Quilt Hop, and visitors will take a self-guided tour of the first floor at their leisure — there are no scheduled tour times during the event. We also have some small beginner quilting kits, cross stitch bookmarks, and mugs featuring the Prairie Rose quilt design for sale.
We are just one of the 10 stops along the Quilt Hop this year, where participants or anyone interested will see over 300 quilts and quilted items. For more information about the Quilt Hop, please contact the Bonham Visitors Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.