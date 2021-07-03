Jane Frances Wood, 81, of Arthur City, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at West Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.
She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 2, 1940, to James and Thelma Tarrantino Schwehm. She married Charles C. “Sonny” Wood in 1960. Jane was active in the United Methodist Church group for many years and enjoyed being a part of many children’s lives throughout those years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Crawford and husband, Mark Addy; grandchildren, Derek Crawford and his children, Kylie and Lincoln, Justin “JJ” Crawford, Charlie Wood and Jessica Monsour; as well as numerous grandkids by love; siblings, Emelda Kopcke, Thelma Rohbock and Jerry Schwehm; and all the other children she helped to take care of down through the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Sonny” Wood; son, Gregory James Wood; parents, James and Thelma Schwehm; and siblings, Margaret Williams and Jimmy Schwehm.
Pallbearers will be Derek Crawford, Justin “JJ” Crawford, Rusty Nowell, Billy Don Malone, Anthony Addy and Eric Addy. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Hoyt and Larry Goodman.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wood family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
