Thomas Edgar Whitaker passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 at age 83.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria Ann Schroeder Whitaker; his son, Jeff and wife, Lori; his daughter, Julie Matthew and husband, Jim; his son, Jim and wife, Kris. “Grand Dad” is also survived by six grandchildren, Jared and Anna Whitaker, Elise Jones, Ryan, Randall and Russell Matthew, and Ethan Whitaker.
Tom was born on Aug. 2, 1939 in Paris, Texas to James Elbert Whitaker and Jessie Mae Doolin. He is survived by his cherished sisters, Carolyn Whitaker White and husband, Bill and Gail Whitaker Chiles and husband, John.
He graduated Paris High School, Class of 1957. He attended Texas A&M and joined the Corps of Cadets. He left A&M after the death of his father and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1962.
Tom was a commended agent of the FBI, serving in Alabama, Pennsylvania, and California. He was a private investigator with Dale Simpson and Associates then leveraged his skills to become Executive Vice President with Hunt Energy in Dallas. He retired from corporate work and with Gloria opened his own investigative firm, WHITCO Security, tapping into relationships with loyal friends in law enforcement, blue chip companies, law firms, and government. He developed lifelong friendships through his profession and devoted time and leadership to organizations including the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, the American Society for Industrial Security, Dallas Crime Commission, Dallas Press Club, Junior Achievement of Dallas, T Bar M Tennis Club, and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Tom appreciated travel, lively conversation over good food and sporting events. He generously shared his love of the outdoors with family and friends. He was in the cattle business for 43 years at the family Prairie Creek Farm in Upshur County. The entire family and many friends enjoyed fishing, shooting, riding four-wheelers, camping and connecting at the ranch.
