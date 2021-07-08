Joyce Nadine Puetz, 81, passed away at her home in Powderly, Saturday, July 3, 2021. She went peacefully in her sleep.
Her memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church in Paris at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021. Pastor Brad Aldridge will officiate. Cremation is under the care of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Nadine, “Naygie,” was born on May 4, 1940, in Tolleson, Arizona, to LeRoy and Fannie Chaffin. She married the love of her life, Rick, on Oct. 18, 1965, and they shared 39 wonderful years of marriage.
She has been a part of the Paris and Powderly community for over 48 years where she was a waitress at Gringo’s and Sirloin Stockade for many of those years; she was also a caregiver and housekeeper to many Paris and Powderly residents, and she sang with her parents and sisters at nursing and community events. She was a volunteer member of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and she was a member of Powderly Church of God.
Nadine loved gardening and could get anything to grow in any kind of container (and she tried them all), but she loved colorful flowers the most. She was also a talented seamstress in which her kids and many of her grandkids proudly wore many handsewn outfits. She loved collecting dolls, gadgets, animals and anything colorful, glittery or shiny. She loved being outside whenever possible, but her favorite was being surrounded by her family and friends at any gathering.
She had a beautiful, infectious smile that set people at ease wherever she went.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic Puetz; her parents; her sons, Wayne Turner and Ricky Puetz; two brothers-in-law, Curtis Johns and Butch Reavis; and her special Yorkie “Hogie.”
She is survived by her children, Joy Roysdon and her husband, Tommy, of Dibble, Oklahoma, Donna Ayres and her husband, Kim, of Powderly, Texas, Pearl Reavis and her husband, Ed “Peanut,” of Detroit, Texas, Randy Puetz and his wife, Shelia of Paris, Texas, and Laura Raney and her husband Steve of Paris, Texas; her grandchildren, LaDonna Davis and Johnny of Paris, Texas, David Fuller and wife, Debi, Jason Roysdon and wife Jennifer of Guthrie, Oklahoma, Dean Long of Oklahoma City, Brandy Reed and husband, Jubal, of Dibble, Oklahoma, Stacy Roysdon of Oklahoma City, Rebecca Moss and husband, Brad, of Krum, Texas, Katrina Patterson of Paris, April Cokendolpher of Bedford, Texas, John Robert Hyman of Springfield, Missouri, Randall Puetz of Oklahoma City, Rocky Puetz of Kilgore, Texas, Tina Maynard of Detroit, Texas, Shasta Puetz of Oklahoma City, Shanda Puetz of Oklahoma City, Matt Gibson and wife, Hali of Powderly, Keaton Raney of Plano, Texas, Austin Puetz and wife, Sonia, of Paris, Texas, Peri Raney of Austin, Texas, and Alayna Covey of Paris, Texas; 44 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Earl Wayne Chaffin and wife, Vicki Jo, of Norman, Oklahoma; sisters, Linda Bell Reavis of West Post Oak, Roylene Weger and Jimmy of Powderly, Texas, Sandra Johns of Forest Chapel, Texas, and Cathie Emerson and husband, Monty, of Paris, Texas; and her caregiver/bonus daughter, Michelle Hines, who called her “Mama” and took care of her every need.
Nadine was well-loved and will be greatly missed by all who have loved her, but we know that she is breathing easy now and dancing with the love of her life.
